Aguayo was successful on a 39-yard field-goal attempt and also converted all three of his extra-point tries in the Chargers' 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Locked in a battle for the placekicking job with Caleb Sturgis, Aguayo acquitted himself impressively Saturday. The former Lou Groza Award winner is looking for a fresh start after a tumultuous first two pro seasons that went nowhere near as successfully as his college pedigree would have suggested. The battle between the two kickers figures to go down to the wire, with Sturgis -- who didn't receive any opportunities against the Seahawks-- likely to get multiple chances to show what he can do against the Saints in Los Angeles' third preseason game next Saturday.