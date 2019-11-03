Teamer (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's home clash with Green Bay.

Teamer came into the contest carrying a doubtful tag, so his absence isn't surprising. With the Tulane product officially out for the game, Desmond King and Jaylen Watkins are expected to play elevated roles in the Chargers' secondary for Week 9.

