Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Absence confirmed
Teamer (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's home clash with Green Bay.
Teamer came into the contest carrying a doubtful tag, so his absence isn't surprising. With the Tulane product officially out for the game, Desmond King and Jaylen Watkins are expected to play elevated roles in the Chargers' secondary for Week 9.
More News
-
Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Doubtful for Week 9•
-
Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Continues to pile up tackles•
-
Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Nets seven tackles•
-
Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Starting strong safety•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...