Teamer tallied nine tackles (five solo) in the 20-13 loss Sunday to the Broncos.

Teamer's been a relatively nice find in IDP leagues with both Derwin James (foot) and Adrian Phillips (forearm) on injured reserve, recording 18 tackles combined in three weeks since becoming the starter. The rookie's coverage issues have been prominent, but against the Steelers, who could be starting third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges, Teamer could once again register a team-high in tackles.