Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Dealing with hamstring injury

Teamer didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Teamer combined for nine tackles (six solo) and a half-sack in the first two preseason contests before suffering the injury. The 22-year-old will likely have to make a quick return to practice this week if he is going to be cleared for Thursday's preseason finale.

