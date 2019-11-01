Teamer (groin) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.

Teamer appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's contest against the Packers. If the Tulane product is forced to miss any time due to his groin injury, Desmond King and Jaylen Watkins are likely candidates to play elevated roles in the Chargers' secondary.

