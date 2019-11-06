Teamer (groin) missed Wednesday's practice and has been deemed doubtful to play Thursday against the Raiders.

Teamer was inactive a week ago and appears to be headed for a similar fate in Week 10 after missing three days of practice. Assuming Teamer won't play, expect both Desmond King and Jaylen Watkins to see extra snaps in the Chargers' secondary as they look to build off an impressive win a week ago over the Packers.