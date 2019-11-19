Play

Teamer (groin) is officially active for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Teamer missed the last two contests with the injury, but as evidenced by this news, finally was deemed healthy to suit up. Now that he's officially healthy, expect Teamer to re-gain his starting role as the team's starting strong safety. He'll face a tough test in his first game back, however, dealing with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high octane passing attack.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories