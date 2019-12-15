Play

Teamer (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Teamer was held out of Week 14's game against the Jaguars for disciplinary reasons after missing a team meeting. Coach Anthony Lynn said Teamer wouldn't face further discipline, but it appears he has decided another game on the shelf is appropriate. Teamer's absence won't shake up the defensive dynamic much since Derwin James takes over those reps.

