Teamer (groin) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

Teamer will miss a second consecutive contest due to his lingering groin injury. He was initially deemed doubtful for Thursday's divisional bout. Desmond King and Jaylen Watkins stand to play increased roles on defense in the starting safety's absence.

