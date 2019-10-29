Teamer recorded eight tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed across 82 snaps in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Teamer has taken on a heavy workload since taking over the starting safety role. He has played 75 percent of the defensive snaps this season -- including 100 percent of the snaps over the past four games. He now has 39 tackles, a sack and an interception on the year, but may face his toughest challenge this Sunday when the Packers come to town.