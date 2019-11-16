Play

Teamer (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Teamer, who missed the last two games, appears on track to make his return to a Chargers' secondary that is quickly getting healthy, as Adrian Phillips (forearm) and Derwin James (foot) are both nearing their respective return from injured reserve.

