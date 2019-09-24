Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Nets seven tackles
Teamer recorded seven tackles (six solo) in the 27-20 loss Sunday to the Texans.
The rookie struggled at times in coverage, but still managed to tie linebacker Thomas Davis for the team-lead in tackles despite the uneven outing. It remains to be seen if Nasir Adderley or Jaylen Watkins will chip away at Teamer's playing time in the future, but for now the undrafted safety seems to have a grapple on the job vacated by Derwin James (foot) and Adrian Phillips (forearm).
