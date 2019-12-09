Teamer won't receive further discipline and will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Teamer and Denzel Perryman were late scratches for Week 14, as they were sent home by coach Anthony Lynn after missing a team meeting in Jacksonville, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. The 22-year-old has played only five defensive snaps since Week 8, so he may continue to see limited chances down the stretch.