Teamer (groin) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Teamer was limited in Wednesday's practice, and he's now downgraded to being a non-participant. The Tulane product has played 100 percent of snaps on defense over the last six games. Desmond King and Jaylen Watkins would be candidates to play increased roles in Los Angeles' secondary if Teamer were forced to miss time.

