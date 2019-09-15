Teamer (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Teamer was unable to give it a go for Week 1, and will see his absence extend into Sunday. The undrafted rookie was only supposed to chip in on special team, so his absence won't effect the team from a defensive standpoint.

