Teamer is expected to start at strong safety, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise considering Jaylen Watkins was expected to slide into the vacated role after Adrian Phillips (forearm) was placed on injured reserve. Instead it'll be the undrafted rookie Teamer, who was not activated in either of the Chargers' two regular-season contests to date. It's worth pointing out Phillips recorded 14 tackles through two games, but it's unclear how much playing time Teamer will really have given how often the Chargers utilize their secondary players.

