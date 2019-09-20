Chargers' Roderic Teamer: Starting strong safety
Teamer is expected to start at strong safety, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise considering Jaylen Watkins was expected to slide into the vacated role after Adrian Phillips (forearm) was placed on injured reserve. Instead it'll be the undrafted rookie Teamer, who was not activated in either of the Chargers' two regular-season contests to date. It's worth pointing out Phillips recorded 14 tackles through two games, but it's unclear how much playing time Teamer will really have given how often the Chargers utilize their secondary players.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...