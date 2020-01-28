Teamer registered 40 tackles (30 solo), one interception and one sack across seven games throughout the 2019-20 season.

With injuries to Derwin James (ankle) and Adrian Phillips (forearm), Teamer was forced into the starting lineup from Weeks 3 through 8, compiling the entirety of his season-long production. The rookie undrafted safety would finish the year with multiple healthy scratches, likely signaling the organization's feelings regarding Teamer. The 22-year-old is expected to be merely a depth option for the team moving forward.