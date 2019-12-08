Play

Teamer has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars for non-injury reasons, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Teamer and Denzel Perryman were both late scratches for non-injury reasons, but the rest of the situation remains unclear. Teamer's absence is unlikely to impact the Chargers given he's played only five defensive snaps since Week 8.

