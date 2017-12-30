The Chargers promoted Hansbrough from the practice squad Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The transaction is a strategic move in the event Melvin Gordon is unable to play Sunday against the Raiders. Listed as questionable for the regular-season finale, he likely would cede snaps to Branden Oliver and potentially Hansbrough, if active, because the cast on Austin Ekeler's left hand is containing him to special-teams work at the moment.