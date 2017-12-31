Chargers' Russell Hansbrough: Won't dress in Week 17
Hansbrough (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The Chargers added Hansbrough from the practice squad Friday as insurance at running back, but with starter Melvin Gordon (ankle) cleared to play, the team didn't have a need to keep Hansbrough active. Branden Oliver and Austin Ekeler will dress as Gordon's backups in Week 17.
