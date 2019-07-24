Okung (undisclosed) might not be ready for the start of training camp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Chargers have bee noticeably mum on details surrounding the absence of their starting left tackle, as Okung missed all of mandatory minicamp with an unspecified injury. A noticeable lack of depth at tackle could make Okung's absence particularly devastating, as the likes of unheralded prospects Sam Tevi and Trent Scott were forced into the minicamp starting lineup at the respective tackle spots despite neither playing a NFL snap at either position.