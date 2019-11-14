Play

Okung (groin) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Okung is nursing a groin injury sustained during last Thursday's loss to the Raiders. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, but it currently appears as though Okung is trending in the wrong direction. With Sam Tevi (knee) not suiting up Week 11, the Chargers could be forced to operate without both starting offensive tackles.

