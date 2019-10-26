Okung (illness) was activated from the non-football injury list Saturday and will start Sunday against the Bears.

In a rare bit of a good injury news for the Chargers, Okung is expected to make his 2019 debut, sliding in at left tackle along an offensive line that has lost starting center (neck) and starting guard Forrest Lamp (lower leg) for the season in consecutive weeks. Okung had missed the previous seven weeks while recovering from pulmonary embolism.