Okung (groin) will play in Sunday's contest against the Broncos.

Okung was expected to suit up coming into the contest, so this news confirms that notion. The veteran hasn't seen the field since Week 10 when he sustained a hip injury. Now ready to play, Okung is expected to slot into his usual starting left tackle role.

