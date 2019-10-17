Okung (illness) discussed a return to practice with Los Angeles' coaching staff Thursday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Okung spent the first six weeks of the season on the reserve/non-football illness list while recovering from a pulmonary embolism. He's now eligible to resume practicing when healthy. Okung's presence would be a notable boost for a Chargers' offensive line that recently lost Mike Pouncey (neck) for the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories