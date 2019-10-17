Chargers' Russell Okung: Could practice soon
Okung (illness) discussed a return to practice with Los Angeles' coaching staff Thursday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Okung spent the first six weeks of the season on the reserve/non-football illness list while recovering from a pulmonary embolism. He's now eligible to resume practicing when healthy. Okung's presence would be a notable boost for a Chargers' offensive line that recently lost Mike Pouncey (neck) for the season.
More News
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Starting season on NFI list•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Out for at least Week 1•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Will be re-evaluated in late August•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Recovering from pulmonary embolism•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Hits NFI list to open camp•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Absence a mystery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in...