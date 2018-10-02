Chargers' Russell Okung: Dealing with groin injury
Okung is dealing with a groin injury and will be evaluated later this week, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Okung suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the 49ers, leaving Sam Tevi to slide over to left tackle and Trent Scott to come in at right tackle. Should Okung miss more time, look for Tevi and Scott to continue in those roles.
