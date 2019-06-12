Okung (undisclosed) wasn't able to participate in Tuesday's minicamp practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

When asked about Okung's injury Tuesday, coach Anthony Lynn said: "we don't know yet", referring to whether or not the injury was long-term. Okung dealt with some groin problems early in the 2018 season, but it's not known if that same injury is effecting him now. It's unclear if the former first-round pick in 2010 will be ready for training camp currently. In his stead, however, Sam Tevi shifted over to left tackle and Trent Scott played right tackle.

