Chargers' Russell Okung: Decision coming Saturday
The Chargers will decide the status of Okung (illness) for Week 7 on Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Okung is hoping to suit up against the Titans on Sunday, per his personal Twitter account, but it remains to be seen whether he'll receive medical clearance in time. The starting left tackle currently remains on the non-football illness list, so the Chargers will need to activate him to the 53-man roster Saturday for Okung to have any chance of taking the field. Okung returned to practice Thursday after being sidelined the previous six weeks of the season.
More News
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Hopes to play Week 7•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Could practice soon•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Starting season on NFI list•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Out for at least Week 1•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Will be re-evaluated in late August•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Recovering from pulmonary embolism•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 QB Preview: Start Dak/Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
The Dolphins and their historically inept defense offer a dream matchup for three primed Buffalo...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...