The Chargers will decide the status of Okung (illness) for Week 7 on Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Okung is hoping to suit up against the Titans on Sunday, per his personal Twitter account, but it remains to be seen whether he'll receive medical clearance in time. The starting left tackle currently remains on the non-football illness list, so the Chargers will need to activate him to the 53-man roster Saturday for Okung to have any chance of taking the field. Okung returned to practice Thursday after being sidelined the previous six weeks of the season.