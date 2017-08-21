Play

Okung (ankle) was inactive for Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

Okung recently missed Thursday's practice with the ankle injury, but it's likely that the team is just giving one of their prized offensive lineman some extended time off to ensure his health for the coming season.

