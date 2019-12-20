Play

Okung (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Okung has not practiced in any fashion this week after picking up a groin injury against the Vikings in Week 15. Trent Scott is slated to fill in for Okung at left tackle if the latter is unable to suit up.

