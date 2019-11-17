Play

Okung (groin) is now considered doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Chiefs.

Okung was tagged as questionable Saturday, but the Chargers no longer feel that's appropriate. The veteran left tackle will likely be replaced by Trent Scott while Trey Pipkins starts at right tackle in place of Sam Tevi (knee).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories