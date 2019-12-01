Play

Okung (groin) is expected to suit up against the Broncos on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Okung hasn't seen the field since Week 10, when he sustained a hip injury. He appears to have made good progress in his recovery during the Chargers' bye. If Okung is indeed able to play versus Denver, he'll draw his usual start at left tackle

