Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Okung (illness) will play Sunday against the Bears, Fernando Ramirez of NBC7 San Diego reports.

Lynn also said that Okung will practice in some capacity Wednesday. The Chargers will need to activate the veteran left tackle from the non-football injury list by Oct. 26 at 4:00 p.m. EST for him to be eligible to suit up Sunday. If he's indeed able to go, Okung will provide a notable boost to the Chargers' offensive line.