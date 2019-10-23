Chargers' Russell Okung: Expected to play Week 8
Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Okung (illness) will play Sunday against the Bears, Fernando Ramirez of NBC7 San Diego reports.
Lynn also said that Okung will practice in some capacity Wednesday. The Chargers will need to activate the veteran left tackle from the non-football injury list by Oct. 26 at 4:00 p.m. EST for him to be eligible to suit up Sunday. If he's indeed able to go, Okung will provide a notable boost to the Chargers' offensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.