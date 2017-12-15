Chargers' Russell Okung: Full participant at Thursday's practice
Okung (knee) logged a full practice Thursday.
Okung had only practiced in a limited fashion this week up until Thursday's session, but is on track to suit up Saturday against the Chiefs. Expect him to take up his normal post as the Chargers' starting left tackle.
