Chargers' Russell Okung: Good to go Week 17
Okung (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Though he never advanced from limited participation in practices this week, Okung will be able to return from a one-game absence to start for the Chargers will their playoff hopes on the line. Sam Tevi will settle back into a reserve role with Okung available.
More News
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Sustains injury Saturday•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Full participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Returns after suffering knee injury•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...