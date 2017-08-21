Chargers' Russell Okung: Held out Sunday
Okung (ankle) was inactive for Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Okung missed practice time last week with the ankle injury, but it's likely that the team is just giving one of their projected starters on the offensive line some extended time off to ensure his health for the regular season.
