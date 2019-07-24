Chargers' Russell Okung: Hits NFI list to open camp
Okung (undisclosed) will begin training camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It remains unclear what sort of injury Okung is dealing with, but it's severe enough to keep him from practicing for the start of training camp. Okung has been dealing with the undisclosed issue since spring and missed all of mandatory minicamp in June. The Chargers have little in the way of depth behind Okung at left tackle, so an extended absence on his part would be a notable blow to the team's offense.
