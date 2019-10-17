Okung (illness) released a statement via his personal Twitter account Thursday announcing that he could suit up Sunday against the Titans.

While it remains to be seen whether Okung will receive medical clearance in time for Sunday's contest, considering that he hasn't yet practiced this season, he certainly appears to be nearing a return. After missing the first six contests due to a pulmonary embolism, Okung will draw the start at left tackle when back to full health. The Chargers recently lost Mike Pouncey (neck) for the year, so Okung's presence will bring a much-needed boost to the team's offensive line.