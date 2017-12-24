Chargers' Russell Okung: Inactive Sunday
Okung (groin) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Jets.
Okung suffered his injury against the Chiefs in Week 15 and struggled with it throughout the week. Sam Tevi will likely start at tackle for the Chargers with Okung sidelined.
