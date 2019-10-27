Okung (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Chicago, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

More bad news for the Chargers on the injury front, as Okung had just made his 2019 debut Sunday after dealing with a pulmonary embolism. With the veteran sidelined, Trent Scott is expected to take over as the team's left tackle for the time being.

