Okung (groin) was forced out of Thursday's game against the Raiders with a groin injury.

Okung exited after Philip Rivers threw an interception on the Chargers' first drive. Trey Pipkins entered the game in his place, and the Chargers are now without their two starting tackles with Sam Tevi (knee) inactive.

