Chargers' Russell Okung: Limited in practice Tuesday
Okung (knee) was limited in practice Tuesday.
Okung left during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Redskins due to a knee injury but was able to return to the field later in the contest. The Chargers may be erring on the side caution by making the veteran limited in practice.
More News
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Returns after suffering knee injury•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Held out Sunday•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Signs massive deal with Chargers•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...