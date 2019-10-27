Okung (calf) said following Sunday's win over Chicago that he doesn't think his injury is serious, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. "I can't talk too much about injuries, but I think it's something minor," Okung said.

Okung was forced to leave the game and didn't return, as he was making his 2019 debut after dealing with a pulmonary embolism. The good news for he and the team is that he seemed to avoid a serious setback, but expect the team to have the official word on the injury in the coming days heading into Week 9.