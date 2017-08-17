Chargers' Russell Okung: Not practicing Thursday
Okung did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a left leg injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The exact details surrounding Okung's injury have not been reported, but it's likely not a serious one, as the Charges may just be taking precautionary measures with their prized left tackle. Okung signed a massive four-year deal with Los Angeles this offseason, and unless updated otherwise, he is expected to be healthy and on the field for Week 1.
More News
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Signs massive deal with Chargers•
-
Broncos' Russell Okung: Will not have option picked up•
-
Broncos' Russell Okung: Set to start Monday•
-
Broncos' Russell Okung: Expected to play Monday•
-
Broncos' Russell Okung: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Broncos' Russell Okung: Making progress•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our 0.5 PPR mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and you can follow each...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....