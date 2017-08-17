Okung did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a left leg injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The exact details surrounding Okung's injury have not been reported, but it's likely not a serious one, as the Charges may just be taking precautionary measures with their prized left tackle. Okung signed a massive four-year deal with Los Angeles this offseason, and unless updated otherwise, he is expected to be healthy and on the field for Week 1.