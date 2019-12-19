Play

Okung (groin) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.

Okung picked up the groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, though it remains unclear if it's related to the groin injury that sidelined him for most of November. The 31-year-old's practice participation the rest of the week will provide a better idea of status for Week 16.

