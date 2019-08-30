Okung (illness) will not play Week 1 against the Colts, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Changers general manager Tom Telesco ruled out his starting left tackle for the regular-season opener, adding that he'll have a better update on Okung's health status in a few weeks. It sounds like the 31-year-old will miss time beyond Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. This is a noteworthy downgrade for the entire Los Angeles offense, with Okung coming off back-to-back seasons with a PFF grade in the top 15 among tackles. His likely replacement, second-year pro Trent Scott, played 125 snaps on offense last season as an undrafted rookie out of FCS Grambling State.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...