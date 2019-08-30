Chargers' Russell Okung: Out for at least Week 1
Okung (illness) will not play Week 1 against the Colts, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Changers general manager Tom Telesco ruled out his starting left tackle for the regular-season opener, adding that he'll have a better update on Okung's health status in a few weeks. It sounds like the 31-year-old will miss time beyond Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. This is a noteworthy downgrade for the entire Los Angeles offense, with Okung coming off back-to-back seasons with a PFF grade in the top 15 among tackles. His likely replacement, second-year pro Trent Scott, played 125 snaps on offense last season as an undrafted rookie out of FCS Grambling State.
More News
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Will be re-evaluated in late August•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Recovering from pulmonary embolism•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Hits NFI list to open camp•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Absence a mystery•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Dealing with injury•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Set to play Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our last mock before Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...