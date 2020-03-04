Chargers' Russell Okung: Packs bags for Carolina
The Chargers traded Okung to the Panthers for Trai Turner on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Okung is entering the final year of his contract and is expected to start immediately at left tackle in Carolina, while Trey Pipkins could fill the void left behind in Los Angeles. The trade won't become official until the new league year begins March 18.
