Okung (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Okung exited Week 8's win over the Bears due to a calf issue, but it appears as though he's avoided any sort of serious injury. Barring any setbacks, expect Okung to start at left tackle versus the Packers on Sunday.

