Chargers' Russell Okung: Questionable for Sunday
Okung (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Okung was a limited participant at practice this week as he continues to return from the groin injury he suffered Week 4. The 31-year-old was inactive for last week's game against the Raiders after limited participation, so his status remains up in the air.
