Play

Okung (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Okung played all of seven snaps Week 10 before suffering the injury and has been out since. He'll hope to play off the bye week, but Trent Scott or Trey Pipkin will fill in if the veteran can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories